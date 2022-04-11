salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) is Fisher Asset Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,565,099 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 655,371 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises about 2.1% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,701,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 5.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,889,819 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,309,637,000 after purchasing an additional 805,630 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 8.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,024,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,641 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,868,648 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,676,573,000 after acquiring an additional 257,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.3% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,777,594 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,651,879,000 after purchasing an additional 128,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.23.

NYSE:CRM traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $196.18. The company had a trading volume of 140,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,299,826. The firm has a market cap of $194.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.42. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.44 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 427 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total value of $90,750.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,957 shares of company stock valued at $32,039,525. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

