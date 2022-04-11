Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,974 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 78,603 shares.The stock last traded at $24.98 and had previously closed at $25.25.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Sapiens International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 1.40.

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $119.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,464,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,466,000 after purchasing an additional 31,948 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 4.3% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,464,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,161,000 after purchasing an additional 60,820 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 484,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,703,000 after purchasing an additional 32,530 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 437,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,087,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 214,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. 32.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sapiens International Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.