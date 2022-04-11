Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.20

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 3452 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.05. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sappi had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter.

Sappi Limited provides materials made from woodfiber-based renewable resources in Europe, North America, and South Africa. The company offers dissolving pulp; graphic papers; packaging and specialty papers, including flexible packaging papers, label papers, functional paper packaging products, containerboards, paperboards, silicone base papers, dye sublimation papers, and inkjet papers; and casting and release papers.

