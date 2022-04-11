Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.82

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.82 and last traded at $5.06, with a volume of 13129 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.58.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Sarcos Technology and Robotics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRC. General Electric Co. purchased a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,180,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $482,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,050,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $369,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRC)

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation designs, develops, and sells robotic systems. Its robotic systems augment human performance by combining human intelligence, instinct, and judgment with machines to enhance employee safety and productivity. The company's mobile robotic systems include the Guardian XO, a full-body powered exoskeleton; Guardian XT, a highly dexterous mobile robot perform; Guardian GT, a force-multiplying dexterous robotic system; and Guardian S, a remote-controlled visual inspection and surveillance robotic system.

