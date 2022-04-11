Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Raised to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Schibsted ASA from 300.00 to 285.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Schibsted ASA from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Schibsted ASA from 453.00 to 455.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Schibsted ASA from 485.00 to 415.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Schibsted ASA from 265.00 to 276.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $386.20.

SBBTF stock opened at $21.41 on Friday. Schibsted ASA has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $51.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.73.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces, as well as offers online classifieds services that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

