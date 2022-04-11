Scotiabank Trims TFI International (TSE:TFII) Target Price to C$135.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$165.00 to C$135.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna began coverage on TFI International in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a C$132.00 target price for the company. National Bankshares increased their price objective on TFI International from C$153.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of TFI International to C$160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TFI International to C$158.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of TFI International from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$145.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$134.93.

Shares of TFII stock opened at C$103.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$9.56 billion and a PE ratio of 11.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$128.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$132.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.76. TFI International has a 52-week low of C$92.38 and a 52-week high of C$148.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.96%.

In related news, Director Alain Bédard sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$128.81, for a total value of C$1,932,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,191,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$539,857,007.91. Insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,031,850 in the last ninety days.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

