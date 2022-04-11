Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Shares Gap Up to $19.28

Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.28, but opened at $19.77. Seabridge Gold shares last traded at $19.40, with a volume of 2,363 shares.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.45.
Seabridge Gold Company Profile (NYSE:SA)
Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.
