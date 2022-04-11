Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Receives $108.35 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.35.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $5,163,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $189,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,076,597 shares of company stock valued at $224,036,049. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 81.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STX stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.95. The stock had a trading volume of 16,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,834. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $78.20 and a 12-month high of $117.67. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.13%.

About Seagate Technology (Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.