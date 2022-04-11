SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Shares Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) by 88.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,207 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $3,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.3% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,699,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,953,000 after purchasing an additional 149,454 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 36.9% during the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,678,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,844,000 after acquiring an additional 452,483 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,166,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,524,000 after acquiring an additional 10,993 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 23.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,116,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,737,000 after acquiring an additional 212,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 291.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,109,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,376,000 after acquiring an additional 826,356 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE:SEAS opened at $64.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 2.19. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.94 and a 1 year high of $76.00.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $370.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.95 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 639.40% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business’s revenue was up 140.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $26,828.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 6,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $465,296.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,640 shares of company stock worth $629,682 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

