SEEN (SEEN) Price Down 35.2% This Week

SEEN (SEEN) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 11th. One SEEN coin can currently be purchased for $1.70 or 0.00004158 BTC on exchanges. SEEN has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $1,832.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SEEN has traded down 35.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003341 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00034566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00103957 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

SEEN Profile

SEEN (CRYPTO:SEEN) is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. The official website for SEEN is seen.haus . SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SEEN is seen-haus.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

Buying and Selling SEEN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SEEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SEEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

