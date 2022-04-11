Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

SELB has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Selecta Biosciences from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.25.

SELB stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.74. Selecta Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $5.28.

Selecta Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SELB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SELB. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the third quarter worth $47,000. WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the third quarter worth $49,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in preclinical stage to improve the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.

