Sentinel Price Down 26.1% This Week (DVPN)

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 11th. During the last week, Sentinel has traded down 26.1% against the dollar. One Sentinel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel has a market cap of $26.08 million and $321,413.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

DVPN is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 15,333,291,319 coins and its circulating supply is 7,709,018,412 coins. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

