Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Gap Up to $603.18

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $603.18, but opened at $625.26. Shopify shares last traded at $613.98, with a volume of 28,669 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,250.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,150.00 to $1,075.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,450.00 to $800.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $800.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,136.80.

Get Shopify alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a current ratio of 12.15. The stock has a market cap of $75.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $706.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,133.92.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Shopify by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Shopify by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Resource Group grew its position in shares of Shopify by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile (NYSE:SHOP)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.