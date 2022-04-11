Shopping (SPI) 24 Hour Volume Tops $659,220.00

Shopping (SPI) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 11th. In the last week, Shopping has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar. Shopping has a market capitalization of $8.07 million and $659,220.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shopping coin can now be bought for approximately $9.01 or 0.00022279 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00043898 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,010.95 or 0.07445674 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000146 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,483.36 or 1.00109964 BTC.

Shopping’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 896,267 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shopping should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shopping using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

