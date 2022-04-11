Showcase (SHO) Price Hits $0.0018

Showcase (SHO) traded down 34.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Showcase has a total market cap of $45,554.67 and $3,325.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Showcase has traded 35.7% lower against the dollar. One Showcase coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00043802 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,973.28 or 0.07518503 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,630.35 or 1.00212850 BTC.

About Showcase

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars.

