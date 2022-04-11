Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) and Global Consumer Acquisition (NASDAQ:GACQ) Head-To-Head Review

Global Consumer Acquisition (NASDAQ:GACQ – Get Rating) and Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Global Consumer Acquisition alerts:

This table compares Global Consumer Acquisition and Sigma Labs’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Consumer Acquisition N/A N/A $1.14 million N/A N/A Sigma Labs $1.65 million 12.92 -$7.39 million ($0.74) -2.74

Global Consumer Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sigma Labs.

Profitability

This table compares Global Consumer Acquisition and Sigma Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Consumer Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Sigma Labs -447.30% -51.29% -44.93%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Global Consumer Acquisition and Sigma Labs, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Consumer Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Sigma Labs 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sigma Labs has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 97.04%. Given Sigma Labs’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sigma Labs is more favorable than Global Consumer Acquisition.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.4% of Global Consumer Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.6% of Sigma Labs shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Sigma Labs shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Global Consumer Acquisition beats Sigma Labs on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Consumer Acquisition (Get Rating)

Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the consumer products and services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marietta, Georgia.

About Sigma Labs (Get Rating)

Sigma Labs, Inc., a software company, provides in-process quality assurance software to the additive manufacturing industry under the PrintRite3D brand. It also offers PrintRite3D Lite, which has a smaller footprint and is geared towards single-laser machines for research and development, or small production lots; PrintRite3D Pro, for single, dual and quad laser machines and for environments with less than 10 machines; PrintRite3D Enterprise for plant-wide networks; and PrintRite3D for Direct Energy Deposition is based on a laser process in which a laser beam generates a melt pool on a substrate. The company also provides PrintRite3D-enabled engineering consulting services. It serves aerospace, defense, oil and gas, bio-medical, and power generation industries. The company was formerly known as Framewaves Inc. and changed its name to Sigma Labs, Inc. in September 2010. Sigma Labs, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Consumer Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Consumer Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.