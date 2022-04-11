Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 1,508 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 225.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17,313 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAYX traded down $3.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $136.81. The stock had a trading volume of 99,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,568. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.32 and its 200 day moving average is $123.48. The firm has a market cap of $49.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.01 and a 1 year high of $141.92.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 70.40%.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Cowen upgraded shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

