Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $5,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 23,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,052,000. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 14,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 9,436 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:EFG traded down $0.49 on Monday, reaching $94.84. 654,697 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.82.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

