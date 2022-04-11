Sigma Planning Corp Buys 1,792 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CALF. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 30,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 62.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 10,730 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 66.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 90.8% in the third quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 27,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 13,217 shares during the period.

CALF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.67. The stock had a trading volume of 134,406 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.46.

