Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $5,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DTE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.90.

NYSE:DTE traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $137.05. 13,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,124,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.67. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $107.38 and a 1 year high of $137.99. The company has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.66.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.80%.

In related news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,650 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total value of $199,600.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total transaction of $74,994.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,350 shares of company stock worth $537,461 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

