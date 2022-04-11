Sigma Planning Corp Increases Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,115,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,009,000 after purchasing an additional 664,688 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Dollar General by 14.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,746,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,714 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,097,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,346,000 after acquiring an additional 73,697 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,980,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,082,000 after acquiring an additional 13,325 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 6.8% during the third quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 3,088,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,224,000 after acquiring an additional 197,328 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DG traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $245.18. 32,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,184,366. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $185.15 and a twelve month high of $246.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.60.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DG shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.50.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

