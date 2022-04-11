Sigma Planning Corp Increases Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GS. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 854.5% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $416.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.90.

GS traded up $6.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $320.85. 165,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,291,280. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $308.20 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $108.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $373.02.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.48%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

