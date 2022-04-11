Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 36,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 9,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.3% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 7,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on D. UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.78.

NYSE D traded down $0.54 on Monday, hitting $87.12. 128,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,222,537. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $88.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $70.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.63 and a 200 day moving average of $78.01.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 67.09%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

