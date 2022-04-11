Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 23,491 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 69.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,491 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.06% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $6,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $103.89. 48,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,378,225. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.43 and a fifty-two week high of $107.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.18 and its 200-day moving average is $105.56.

