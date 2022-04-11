Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 913 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.38% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $6,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RDA Financial Network grew its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC grew its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 70.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

FPX traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $105.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,307. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $94.60 and a 12-month high of $136.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.30.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

