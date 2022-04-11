Sigma Planning Corp Sells 418 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 193.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 340,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,485,000 after purchasing an additional 224,161 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,561,000 after purchasing an additional 222,002 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,320.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 185,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,509,000 after purchasing an additional 172,440 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 136.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,632,000 after purchasing an additional 166,000 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 340.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 186,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,710,000 after purchasing an additional 144,023 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APD has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.73.

APD traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $249.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,000,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $55.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.87.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.19%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

