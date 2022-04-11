Signature Chain Trading 14.5% Lower Over Last Week (SIGN)

Signature Chain (SIGN) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. One Signature Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Signature Chain has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Signature Chain has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $1,008.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Signature Chain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00034276 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00103904 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Signature Chain

Signature Chain (SIGN) is a coin. Its launch date was June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

Buying and Selling Signature Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signature Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signature Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Signature Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Signature Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Signature Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.