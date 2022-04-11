Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.75 and last traded at $18.30. 4 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 23,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLN. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Silence Therapeutics from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silence Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Chardan Capital began coverage on Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company.

Get Silence Therapeutics alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.28.

Silence Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SLN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Silence Therapeutics plc will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLN. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 480.6% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 3,472,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,959,000 after buying an additional 2,874,380 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $22,715,000. Frazier Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silence Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $21,171,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Silence Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $18,156,000. Finally, Consonance Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 324.1% during the 4th quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP now owns 758,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,115,000 after purchasing an additional 579,466 shares in the last quarter. 6.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.