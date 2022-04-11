Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) will post $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Silvercrest Asset Management Group posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $33.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.52 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

SAMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 79.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 407.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAMG stock remained flat at $$20.23 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 32,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,048. The company has a market capitalization of $292.59 million, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.53. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 12 month low of $13.17 and a 12 month high of $22.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.74%.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

