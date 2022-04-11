Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target Increased to $44.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Stephens from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SMPL. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Simply Good Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.58.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Shares of SMPL opened at $41.77 on Thursday. Simply Good Foods has a twelve month low of $30.98 and a twelve month high of $43.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 64.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simply Good Foods will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.