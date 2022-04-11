SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 10,746 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 356,068 shares.The stock last traded at $27.90 and had previously closed at $26.96.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd ( NYSE:SKM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKM. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 86.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,685,815 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,037 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650,365 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $49,676,000 after acquiring an additional 750,616 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,066,409 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $96,315,000 after acquiring an additional 691,537 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1,040.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 352,857 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,621,000 after purchasing an additional 321,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,761,707 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $53,026,000 after purchasing an additional 130,443 shares in the last quarter. 7.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

