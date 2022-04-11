Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SKY. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.40.

Skyline Champion stock opened at $50.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.35. Skyline Champion has a fifty-two week low of $38.96 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $534.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.80 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The company’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Skyline Champion will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total value of $171,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 6,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $518,785.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the third quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Skyline Champion by 561.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group bought a new position in Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Skyline Champion by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

