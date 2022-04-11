SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Trading 3.1% Higher

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.58 and last traded at $28.58. 1,352 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 657,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.72.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen lowered SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SkyWest in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on SkyWest from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SkyWest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.40.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.69.

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.17. SkyWest had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $777.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.09 million. On average, research analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other SkyWest news, Director Jerry C. Atkin bought 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,393,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

