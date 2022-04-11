Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 254,686 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,091 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $39,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 7.2% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 166,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,387,000 after buying an additional 11,183 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,519,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,939,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 504.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,917 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

SWKS traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $122.24. The company had a trading volume of 19,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,796. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.20. The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.99 and a 12-month high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 30.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 26.92%.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.30, for a total transaction of $1,513,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,782,100 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

