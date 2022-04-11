Smith Group Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Smith Group Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:CCEP traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $48.09. 11,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,276,141. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $63.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.64.

CCEP has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from €61.00 ($67.03) to €60.00 ($65.93) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.85 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.07.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

