Smith Group Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Smith Group Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 24.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,714,000 after buying an additional 105,520 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 78,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WERN stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.50. 42,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,522. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.29 and a twelve month high of $49.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.78.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $765.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.53%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Stephens cut shares of Werner Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

