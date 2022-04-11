Smith Group Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Smith Group Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHE. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $197,126,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed in the 3rd quarter worth $159,005,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Chemed by 177.9% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 162,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,770,000 after acquiring an additional 104,279 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 167.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,258,000 after buying an additional 47,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 883.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,268,000 after buying an additional 44,939 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chemed stock traded down $4.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $509.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,981. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $481.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $481.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.53. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $403.00 and a fifty-two week high of $539.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $541.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.18 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 38.47%. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 19.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.53%.

CHE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chemed in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.91, for a total transaction of $1,409,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.39, for a total value of $513,709.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

