Smith Group Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR)

Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PetroChina were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PetroChina in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PetroChina in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PetroChina in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PetroChina by 18.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PetroChina by 536.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter.

PTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup downgraded PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PetroChina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.78.

PTR stock traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.59. 1,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,023. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.80 and a 200-day moving average of $49.03. PetroChina Company Limited has a 52-week low of $34.53 and a 52-week high of $57.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.341 per share. This is a boost from PetroChina’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. PetroChina’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

