Smith Group Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Smith Group Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,912 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Patrick Industries during the third quarter worth $130,000. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK traded up $1.38 on Monday, reaching $57.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,421. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.80 and a 52-week high of $98.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.71%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PATK. Bank of America began coverage on Patrick Industries in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Patrick Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Patrick Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

