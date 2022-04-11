Smith Group Asset Management LLC Sells 323 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Smith Group Asset Management LLC reduced its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 79.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total transaction of $1,286,059.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total transaction of $647,902.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $5.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $407.17. The stock had a trading volume of 42,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,619. The firm has a market cap of $98.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $363.54 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $398.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $431.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

SPGI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $520.00 to $486.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $515.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $479.57.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

