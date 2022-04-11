Smith Group Asset Management LLC Sells 620 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Smith Group Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 767.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter worth $77,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.91. 2,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,822. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 68.13 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $33.63.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.05 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $1,107,437.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 8,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $208,906.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,107 shares of company stock worth $2,728,706. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ELF. Piper Sandler cut their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

