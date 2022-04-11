Smith Group Asset Management LLC Sells 910 Shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Smith Group Asset Management LLC decreased its position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in The Hackett Group by 24.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Hackett Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 88,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in The Hackett Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HCKT traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $23.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,706. The stock has a market cap of $748.49 million, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.97. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.83 and a 52-week high of $24.06.

The Hackett Group ( NASDAQ:HCKT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $69.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HCKT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hackett Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hackett Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

