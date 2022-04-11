Smith Group Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Landstar System by 75.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 4,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Landstar System by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Landstar System by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $144.41. The stock had a trading volume of 6,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,763. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.27. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.12 and a 52-week high of $188.63.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 5.84%. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 10.02%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.27.

In other news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $151.30 per share, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

