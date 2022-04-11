SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SOFI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $7.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 22.93 and a quick ratio of 22.93. SoFi Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.36 and its 200-day moving average is $14.73.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $279.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.85) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 15,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Micah Heavener sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $40,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 97,640 shares of company stock valued at $871,799 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,261,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,637,411 shares during the period. DCM International VI Ltd. bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,092,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,031,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,207,000 after buying an additional 647,121 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 222.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,929,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,738,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,155,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,891,000 after acquiring an additional 345,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

