SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Bank of America

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.88.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $7.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 22.93 and a current ratio of 22.93. SoFi Technologies has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $24.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.73.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.47 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.85) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Micah Heavener sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $40,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ahmed Ali Al-Hammadi bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 97,640 shares of company stock worth $871,799 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 29.5% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 69,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 15,759 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 113.3% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, DCM International VI Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,092,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies (Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.