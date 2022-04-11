Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sonder Holdings Inc. is a next-generation hospitality company which is redefining the guest experience through technology and design. Sonder Holdings Inc., formerly known as Gores Metropoulos II Inc., is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Sonder from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sonder in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Sonder from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of SOND stock opened at 4.39 on Thursday. Sonder has a 12 month low of 4.05 and a 12 month high of 10.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is 6.08.

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -8.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.28 by -8.70. The business had revenue of 86.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 58.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sonder will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sonder stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sonder Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 899,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,972,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 1.60% of Sonder as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

