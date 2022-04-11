Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sonic Automotive from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sonic Automotive from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonic Automotive from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.67.

Shares of SAH stock opened at $41.01 on Friday. Sonic Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $38.64 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.55.

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.83. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.38%.

In other news, President Jeff Dyke sold 2,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $143,988.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sonic Automotive by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. 56.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

