SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Bought by Cim Investment Management Inc.

Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,574 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SouthState were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in SouthState by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 17,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 19,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

SSB has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SouthState in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SouthState from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of SouthState from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.54.

SSB stock opened at $77.07 on Monday. SouthState Co. has a 52 week low of $62.60 and a 52 week high of $93.34. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.07. SouthState had a net margin of 33.04% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. SouthState’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SouthState Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.21%.

In related news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $420,849.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.15, for a total transaction of $120,760.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,285 shares of company stock valued at $796,555. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

