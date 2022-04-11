SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Position Raised by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RWO. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 23.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 89,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 72.2% in the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 30,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 12,620 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA RWO opened at $54.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.65. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $47.99 and a 52-week high of $56.85.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.