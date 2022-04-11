Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Trading Up 4.9%

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.45 and last traded at $45.25. Approximately 28,498 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,000,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.13.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPR shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 68.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 9,558.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 823,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,395,000 after buying an additional 815,074 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 204,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,826,000 after buying an additional 111,389 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the third quarter worth $562,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 15.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,792,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $167,595,000 after buying an additional 508,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

